Acting President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi has assured that the Federation will provide more support for the Super Falcons, as they enter the final stages of preparation for this year’s FIFA World Cup finals in France.

Speaking yesterday when the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy made a stop-over in Nigeria on its tour of 24 countries qualified to participate at the championship in France, Akinwunmi acknowledged that the women’s game had brought honour to Nigeria and therefore deserved all the encouragement and push necessary to thrive.

“The Government of Nigeria has been giving so much support to the various national teams, including the Super Falcons. On our part at the NFF, we will ensure that the girls receive, even stronger support before the FIFA World Cup in France,” he said.

Earlier, at the office of the Minister of Youth and Sports, the Acting Permanent Secretary, Mrs Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi traced the evolution of women football in Nigeria and stated that: “The Government of Nigeria recognises the pivotal role of football in unifying peoples across various physical and mental divides and creating joy, love and passion among the youth.

Football is a remarkable boundary-eliminator and works wonders in drastically reducing insecurity, while fostering peace and tranquillity within and across jurisdictions all over the world.”

Sarai Bareman (chief women’s football officer), who led the FIFA team, thanked the Government of Nigeria for its continued support for football, especially the women’s game. Also with her were Nicole Fisch (lead for women’s football project), Vanessa Marques (lead for marketing project) and FIFA legend, Osaze Peter Odemwingie – former Nigerian international.

Odemwingie, who featured in four Africa Cup of Nations finals for Nigeria and played at two FIFA World Cup finals unveiled the gold –plated trophy, nearly 5 kilogrammes in weight.