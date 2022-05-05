The proposed Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro is reportedly planning to make major changes in the senior national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

It was gathered that the Portuguese has identified some players he could trust at Super Eagles going forward, just as the 62-year-old intends to give young players opportunities too.

Peseiro has studied Maduka Okoye, whose performances have come under fire in recent times, in recent weeks and the Portuguese intends to try and get the best out of the Watford bound goalkeeper.

The former Al Ahly boss will also try to integrate Ademola Lookman, Akinkunmi Amoo and Calvin Bassey to the national team set up.

Others are Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen.

Peseiro is also committed to give Nigeria Professional Football League stars the chance to shine in his team.

With the Nigeria Football Federation set to officially announce the new Super Eagles boss, the Portuguese is believed to be keeping a close eye on the current situation and has plans in place.