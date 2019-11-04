Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Sunday flagged off the construction of Adumu-Ogugu erosion control in Ogugu and some other projects in Igala land

According to the contractor, the erosion control project is expected to be completed in 12 months.

According to sources close to the corridor of power, Governor Bello also inspected the Ibana-Okpo-Ikeje-Emonyoku-Odidoko-Agugu-Ette Road in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State in a bid to completing the project

While inspecting the road, it was learnt that Governor Bello expressed joy at the quality of the job done so far and noted that the project would be completed within the contractual agreement period.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Deputy Governor of the State, Edward Onoja thanked the governor for his developmental stride in Kogi State in general and Kogi East in particular, noting that the people of the areas will observe the principle of reciprocity in the forthcoming governorship election.