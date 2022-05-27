Newly appointed coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro has held his first official meeting with the rest of the new technical crew members after landing in the United States.

The entire crew met together for the first time since appointment, as the Super Eagles finetune preparations for the games against Mexico and Ecuador.

Peseiro held meeting with his crew which consists of three assistants her brought along with him.

Among the assistants is 41 year- old Acacio Santos who will work with him as first assistant coach although the Nigeria Football Federation [NFF] announced ex international Finidi George as the first assistant of the Portuguese coach.

Santos however comes highly recommended from Roma Europa Conference League winning coach Jose Mourinho who is one of the referees in the CV of the new coach of Nigeria.

He started his coaching in 2010 at Uniao Leira and he coached Uniao Desportiva de Santarem, a Portuguese football club based in Santarem in central Portugal. They play in the 3rd Nacional division.

He holds a UEFA pro coaching license and just like his principal Peseiro he hasn’t lasted more than one year at everywhere he has worked the past ten years.

Meanwhile, Peseiro’s son Vitor Hugo will work as the match analyst. The 38 year old worked with his father as first assistant at his last job post which was at Venezuela.

A role different from his present designation. It was his first job in senior management but in the Super Eagles set up he will work with Eboboritse Uwejamomere, who was appointed as match analyst by the Nigeria Football Federation.

34 year old Maykel Moreira will act as the fitness coach and he has a UEFA A license according to his LinkedIn profile. He has worked at Gil Vicente, Leixoes, CD Cova Piedade and Al Hazm in Saudi Arabia happens to be the last place he worked.

The entire Super Eagles technical crew consists thus: Head Coach José Peseiro, Finidi George (1st Asst. Coach Salisu Yusuf (2nd Asst. Coach), Usman Abdallah (3rd Asst. Coach), Ike Shorunmu (Goalkeepers Trainer), Maykel Moreira (Fitness Coach),Acacio Santos (Asst. Coach),Vitor Hugo (Analyst), Eboboritse Uwejamomere (Analyst).

