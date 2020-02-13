Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has raised the alarm over alleged destruction of two CCTV cameras by the police at his Afaraukwu residence in Abia State ahead of the burial ceremony of his parents today.

Despite the destruction of the cameras, Kanu said it will not prevent him from exposing any sinister move planned by the security agencies during the ceremony.

Kanu who disclosed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri said: “Let it be known that Abia State police under the command of Ene Okon, in collaboration with DSS, have proceeded to remove two CCTV cameras installed in and around my hometown to pre-empt and record any terror attack by the Nigerian Army and police as was the case in September 2017.

“The entire civilised world must ask the regime in Aso Rock and Abia State police commissioner, Mr Ene Okon, why they are destroying CCTV cameras on private properties in my village if they have no nothing to hide.

“So far, they have succeeded in destroying two cameras, but I wish to assure them there are 36 other well-concealed cameras recording and relaying in real time their activities in and around my home,” Kanu said.

He added: “Before newspaper editors and journalists in Nigeria start reporting their usual ‘clash between security forces and IPOB’, when in actual fact it’s the Nigeria government behaving childishly and recklessly, let it be known that Nigerian Army and police are in Afaraukwu right now actively looking for trouble and seeking to provoke a peace-loving and law-abiding people.”

Kanu further emphasised that “it is the responsibility of Her Britannic Majesty’s government through the British High Commissioner in Abuja to call the Fulani- controlled murderous Nigerian Army and police to order. They have started in their usual provocative manner; let no one say they were not warned.”