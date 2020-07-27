SUPER Eagles’ man of the moment, Victor Osimhen has hosted close pal, Samuel Chukwueze in the France capital, Paris.

Chukwueze was in France to celebrate with Osimhen on his impending €60million (N27billion) mega move from French side, Lille to top Italian club, Napoli.

21-year-old Osimhen, who is set to sign a five-year contract to join the Seria A side in the most expensive transfer deal of the summer so far, was seen chilling with fellow country man in vari- ous flashy location in Paris.

Chukwueze, who inspired Spanish side, Villarreal to fifth in the just concluded Laliga season, unfolded this while updating his verified instagram status. “Live at Paris, France @victorosimhen9,” he captioned as they both smile while playing on a sofa.