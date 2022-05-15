By Bolaji Okunola with Agency Report

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will earn €260,300 (about₦114million) in bonuses with Napoli for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Report has it the goal poacher will be sighting a fat bank alert should he stay to help the Naples execute matches in next European club biggest soccer showpiece.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

With four clubs billed to represent Italy in the 36 clubs competition, Osimhen’s Napoli who are third on the log, will be joining Serie A table topper, AC Milan, second placed team, Inter Milan and fourth placed side, Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The striker has previously starred in a Champions League outing during his hey days at French Ligue outfit, Lille and the 24-year old, during the 2019/2020 campaign, netted his maiden goal of the tourney in Lille’s 1-2 home defeat to English Side, Chelsea. Records show he had a bad main campaign as he was unable to inspire the French club past the preliminary round which saw them battle Chelsea, Valencia and Ajax in group H.

In his quest to help Napoli pick the tournament ticket ahead next season, Osimhen netted 13 league goals in 25 league outing. His amazing performance saw his side settled for 3rd on the log with two games to spare.