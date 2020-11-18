A delegation of Redstrike, United Kingdom, new commercial partners of the League Management Company (LMC) are expected to arrive Nigeria before the commencement of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2020/2021 season.

The development points to anticipated busy schedule as the LMC is poised to announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to replace Hon. Nduka Irabor, the pioneer CEO who stepped down from the position recently.

During the visit, the Redstrike UK and their Nigeria office will hold working meetings with NPFL participating Clubs, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), some relevant government agencies and officials of the UK High Commission as well as the business community.

As part of their schedule, Redstrike technical team will also be conducting stadium inspections and reviews for television productions.