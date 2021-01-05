From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Benin-based cleric, Prophet (Dr.) Abel Sunday Ajala, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to convoke a meeting of traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders from across the country and the military to agree on a new method of choosing a President for‎ the country based on rotation.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Prophet Ajala who is the General Overseer of An‎gel House Ministry World wide, said at the meeting, the participants from the various regions should come to agreement that would allow each region produce its Presidential candidate when it is its turn to occupy the presidency.

He said his proposal “is prophetic advice to‎ the nation”, adding “Let us join our hands together and make Nigeria a good nation.

‎”Let us join hands together to build a new nation, this is the message the Holy Spirit sent me”.

Calling for an end to‎ bloodshed across the country, Prophet Ajala said “enough is enough of killing our brothers. God says Nigerians should come together in a round table to solve their problems”.

Prophet Ajala recalled‎ the recent EndSARS protest that took the country unaware and raised the alarm that some people have stocked arms and ammunition in their homes, cautioning “We don’t need a war before we would sit down together and agree on a point”.

He stressed‎ the need for Nigerians to sit up and be a production country instead being a consumer nation, pointing out that if America, Britain, Japan and other Western countries did not build their countries, Nigerians would not be traveling there to seek for greener pastures.

“‎America, Britain, Japan will not solve our problems, they solved their own”, Prophet Ajala said.