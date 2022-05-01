From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Anambra state, in the last governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, has been disqualified from contesting the Senate seat in the 2023 National Assembly election under the platform of the PDP.

According to a report of the screening committee of the party cited by our reporter, other disqualified aspirants include Chuma Nzeribe and Dr. Obima Uzor.

The committee report signed by its chairman, Sir, Udeh Okoye has however cleared Chris Chukwunedum Uba, Senator Stella Odua, Senator Uche Ekwunife.

In the report of the screening committee of the party for the 2023 National Assembly election in the state, dated April 27, 2022, nine aspirants vying for senate seat were screened, out of which six were cleared.

In the screening of aspirants for the House of Representatives, 49 aspirants were screened and all 49 were cleared.

The committee said in the report, ‘Ozigbo told the committee that he was awaiting the Supreme Court Judgement in SC/CV/240/2022 and SC/CV/241/2022. That if Supreme Court annuls the election he would become the Governor. On that basis, he come to the conclusion that there would be no need to submit the Senatorial Form within the specified time.

”On 27th April 2022, the Supreme Court now upheld the contemplated litigation. Unfortunately, by the time he submitted the form, he was already out of time”.

In the case of Nzeribe, the committee said he was disqualified based on false information to the committee.

”He deliberately misinformed or lied to the party in his Nomination Form. At column 12 of the Nomination Form, the question was asked, if he had never been tried by any Court of Law.

”We have in our possession, a court order in charge no. CR/791/2020 been ween FRN vs Hon. China Nzeribe, before the Hon. Justice Y. Halilu. On 17th December, 2020, Hon. Chuma Nzeribe was admitted to bail, after he pleaded not guilty to the charges on 16th, December, 2020.

”He subsequently breached the bail term and jumped d bail.”

Other aspirants cleared to contest the senate seat are Prince Okwchukwu John Emeka, Hon. Tony Nwoye and Mrs Ezeabikwa Peace.