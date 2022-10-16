From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the 6th Coronation anniversary of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, his Foundation, Ewuare II Foundation at the weekend, flagged-off donation of foodstuff to Orphanages and vulnerable persons in Edo State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Iguobaro Osaigbovo, in statement, said “The gesture is in line with traditional norms that a society is happy and prosperous when the happiness of greatest number of citizens in a given society, is achieved”.

The statement listed Peoples Change, Uyiosa and Iwinosa Orphanages and Uyiosa Orphanage and widows’ Ministry in Benin as beneficiaries of the bags of rice, garri, corn grains and cartons of noodles donated by the Foundation, adding that Secretary of the Foundation, Prince Enoma Eweka, flagged off the exercise on behalf of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II in Benin City.

In a brief remark, Prince Enoma Eweka, assured that the monarch’s fellowship with the Orphans and other Nigerians not well endowed, would be sustained.

The beneficiaries thanked the Benin monarch for the humanitarian support, especially in these times of rising food prices in Nigeria.

Responding, the Founder of Iwinosa Orphanage home, Mrs. Veronica Egbon, declared that “The blessings that follow the Children will follow his Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin”, while, a social worker at Uyiosa Orphanage, Ehimwenma Uwagie, said, “we are very grateful for these things that he sent to us. We are praying God Almighty to keep him and preserve members of his households”.

Recall that the Oba had donated foodstuff to some residents during the Coronavirus epidemic.