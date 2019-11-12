Bunmi Ogunyale

The duo of Joseph Ayodele Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze will this morning arrive Super Eagles’ camp ahead of tomorrow’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against the Squirrels of Benin in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Also expected in camp today are; defenders William Ekong, Ifeanyi Anaemena and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Mikel Agu, and forwards Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu and Emmanuel Dennis.

Ayodele-Aribo, who plays for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, scored in the Eagles’ last two games, against Ukraine (2-2) and Brazil (1-1) – incidentally the only two matches he has played for Nigeria.

Fourteen Super Eagles players last night began preparations ahead of the qualifying tie.

As at yesterday evening, captain Ahmed Musa and 13 other players had arrived at the Eagles’ Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resorts, with the remaining players expected this morning.

The 14, who trained on the grounds of the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resort on Monday evening, are Musa, goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, midfielders Alex Iwobi, Ramon Azeez and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles will train at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday evening.