By Bolaji Okunola

Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has vowed to play dirty in order to help his side emerge victorious in today’s English Premier League outing against visiting side, Manchester United.

The duel, which collided with the Boxing Day celebration, saw the Super Eagles’ striker expressing his boxing skills while visiting the Foxes gym house. Even though the Boxing Day is set aside for presentation of gifts between the rich and the poor, Iheanacho derived pleasure by adding his own meaning which involves the exchange of punches.

Ahead of today’s cracker against the Red Devils, he took to his instagram handle comparing himself with world famous boxer, Evander Holyfield while displaying his boxing skills with a white trainer.

“See Holyfield Akuwa Kwula onye ocha anya,” he captioned with his native Igbo dialect which means, “Don’t box the trainer’s eyes.”

Meanwhile, the former Manchester City attacker hinted that his visit to the gym is aiming to show his fitness rate in his quest to help the Foxes maintain their top 4 spot in the ongoing season.