Director General of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation Rotimi Amaechi battled to control a teeming crowd at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, the Plateau State capital, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit for his presidential campaign rally in the middle belt state.

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) drawn from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state started arriving the venue of the rally in anticipation of the president’s appearance, which was slated for 1pm.

At about 11am, the Rwang Pam Stadium was filled to capacity with a large crowd who chanted and danced to rally songs in praise of the President and state governor Simon Lalong.

The supporters clamoured for the re-election of President Buhari and Governor Lalong in next month’s poll.

Amaechi, speaking to the crowd in English and Hausa, battled to calm the gathering made up of a large contingent of young people who edged closer and closer to the podium to occupy the best positions to view the president.

As at the time of filling this report, at about 3:21pm, the president had not yet arrived at the fully occupied stadium.