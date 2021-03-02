By Christopher Oji

Ahead of the upcoming Saturday local government council election in Delta State, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali, has read the riot act to political operatives and men and officers of his Command to be law-abiding.

In readiness for the local elections, the commissioner has deployed 8,292 officers and men on surveillance in the 25 Local Government Council Areas of the state.

Related:

A statement by the state’s Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, reads:

‘The Police Command is committed to ensuring the security and safety of everyone in the state with the deployment of its officers to all the polling units and also some speculated hot spots to maintain peace and calm all through the electioneering process.

‘Meanwhile, the CP remains resolute to ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process and as such assures the public that all electoral materials and officials engaged in the election are secured.

‘This is an appeal from the CP to front runners in the LGA election, to please, caution their supporters and foot soldiers to restrain themselves from causing chaos as such an act will not be tolerated by the police.

‘He also warned that no police aids or security agents will be allowed to escort their principals or Very Important Personalities (VIPs) to the polling units or on any movement while the election lasts. Any security aid violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

‘The CP has also reiterated that police personnel deployed for the election must be professional in carrying out their designated duties as assigned. The CP has also warned parents to caution their children to remain law-abiding. He wishes us all a safe voting exercise.’