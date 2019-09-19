Bolaji Okunola
Former Super Eagles’ captain, John Obi Mikel has received back up from members, Trabzonspor supporters club ahead tonight UEFA Europa League clash against Spanish base club, Getafe.
Mikel, a UEFA Champions League and Europa League gold medalist hosted the short-statured Turkish man in his residence.
The 32-years-old midfielder revealed this via his verified Instagram page, as he braced up for his first European clubs competition after parting ways with English Premier League giant, Chelsea.
Having won various laurels for clubs and national team, Mikel remains the most experienced player Trabzonspor fans would be banking on.
