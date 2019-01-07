EMMA JEMEGAH

The days of neglect of the Super Falcons appear over as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as extended the same five-star treatment accorded the Super Eagles ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup to the Super Falcons as they prepare for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Paris.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick disclosed in a chat at the weekend that the federation was not treating the Super Falcons’ preparation with levity, stressing that everything needed to make the team comfortable has been provided.

Pinnick stated that the Super Falcons would camp at the renowned Avita Holiday Resort in Tazmannsdorf Austria, the same camp where the Eagles camped prior to the World Cup in Russia.

“The Super Falcons are Nigeria’s most successful team and we want to ensure the team gets quality preparations that give quality results on the pitch,” Pinnick said.

The NFF boss added that the Super Falcons would from January 14 take part in the China invitational tournament as well as the Cyprus invitational where they will square up against heavyweights Belgium, Austria and Slovakia in their Group B fixtures from Monday, February 25 till Thursday, March 7 2019.