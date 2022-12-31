From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has warned Nigerians against repeating the mistakes of the past as regards the choice of political leaders that resulted in the slow pace of socioeconomic growth and development in Nigeria.

He suggested that this time, Nigerians should be wiser in choosing their political leaders and not focus on religion, ethnicity, and other irrelevant factors in choosing their

Archbishop Kaigama in his New Year message suggested that in choosing who to vote for in the 2023 election, Nigerians should be guided by their heads and hearts, and not stomach and pocket.

“It is in working together and in patient dialogue as Pope Francis urges in Fratelli Tutti that we can prevent predatory politicians from using religion, ethnicity and regions against us, pitching us against one another,” he said.

“We have already seen that without solidarity, we have no chance against poverty, diseases, natural disasters, unemployment, ignorance, terrorism, insurgency and other forms of insecurity. So, let us embrace sincere dialogue and work in solidarity with all people of goodwill for a better country.

“None of us should be ignorant of the demands and challenges of our time, amidst the deaths caused by human and natural reasons, insecurity, displacements, floods, economic hardships and the attendant harsh realities in our country.

“Politicians who are on the campaign trails now should do so without hatred, bitterness, incitement or misinformation. They should exercise caution that they do not make wild and unrealistic campaign promises that deep in their hearts they know are not workable.

“Christians, Muslims, African Traditional Religionists and others are the ones to choose the next President of Nigeria. We should set our eyes and attention only on the leaders who are ready to tackle the culture of hostility, violence, banditry, kidnapping, religious persecution, poverty, unemployment.

“There must be proper management of our diversity and plurality; building community, creating more trust among all people in Nigeria. There is a very urgent need to address the issue of poverty whereby according to official statistics, 133 million Nigerians out of an estimated 206 million live below the poverty line.”

He prayed that peace will flow like a river in Nigeria, and social progress, human solidarity and development will characterise all of 2023.