No sooner have Liverpool eased to the top of the Premier League than they face one of their toughest tests of the season and, potentially, having to do so without one of their most trusted lieutenants.

Jurgen Klopp will surely be hoping that the Reds’ injury curse isn’t about to strike again, after the 2020/21 campaign had to be written off because of an unprecedented crisis, particularly in defence.

It’s in the back four again where the most recent issue has arisen, with the Liverpool ECHO suggesting that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a doubt for the Man City match at the weekend.

Although he trained on Monday, he didn’t travel with his team-mates to Porto for this week’s Champions League group B clash.

Jurgen Klopp could be without Trent Alexander-Arnold against Manchester City

Klopp does have cover in the position at present and has a couple of potential options, however, he’ll not want to be without Alexander-Arnold for any significant length of time.

His omission clearly weakens the Reds too, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping to take full advantage just a week after putting Chelsea to the sword.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.