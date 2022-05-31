By Monica Iheakam

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has rolled out plans for participation for all international competitions this year and has directed all foreign-based athletes to plan their programmes to the schedule of the forthcoming competitions.

In a letter addressed to all foreign-based athletes and made available to Daily SunSports, the AFN, while appreciating the athletes for their unflinching patriotism to the country, urged them to harmonise their itineraries to accommodate the stipulated dates of championships.

According to the letter, signed by the AFN Secretary General, Prince Adisa Beyioku, the activities lined up for the remaining quarter of the year includes; the African Senior Athletics Championships billed for Mauritius from June 8-12 and the National Trials/Championships coming up from June 20-24 in Nigeria.

These would be followed up with the USA training camp from June 27- July 22, 2022.

Others are the Oregon, USA World Athletics Championships July 14-25, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games July 27-August 8 and finally, the World U20 Athletics Championship in Cali Colombia billed for August 1-6, 2022.

The AFN further advises the athletes that have been scheduled to participate at the African Senior Athletics Championships to make their itinerary as follows; Location-Mauritius – Nigeria-USA- UK-Location.

