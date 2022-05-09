The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has intensified its efforts in ensuring Team Nigeria athletes get quality training ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Still basking in the success of ensuring the International Olympics Committee (IOC) captured eight Nigerian athletes in its scholarship scheme ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the NOC has scored yet another goal with Elizabeth Anyanacho.

The Habu Gumel-led NOC has secured high-performance training for Elizabeth Oluchi Anyanacho, one of the beneficiaries of the º Olympic Committee Scholarship at the Taekwondo Competence Center (TCC), Friedrichshafen in Germany to boost her preparation and qualification towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Scribe of the NOC, Banji Oladapo confirmed the cheery news when he said that they were determined in their role to prepare the best of Nigerian athletes for, and lead them to the Games championing the Olympic values.

The Taekwondo Competence Centre (TCC), Friedrichshafen combines sports-scientific, innovative know-how in theory and practice, connecting science, research and sports-practical work on the highest level.

“Elizabeth will train under a well-developed training structure which is supervised by world-class coaches and scientific personnel. This is a pilot programme to aid the development of Taekwondo in Nigeria,” Oladapo noted.

Anyanacho was Nigeria’s sole representative in the Taekwondo event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the first female athlete to represent Nigeria in the martial art sport at the Olympics in 16 years.