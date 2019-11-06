Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The People’s Democratic Party Camapign Council in Kogi State has passed a vote of no confidence on the state’s Commissioner of Police (CP) Busari Hakeem, warning that with his presence Kogi people should not expect a rancourless election on November 16.

The Council’s Deputy Director of Public Communication, Austin Okai Usman, in a statement on Wednesday, said police operations in the state have been reduced to taking instructions from the APC led state government.

The Council expressed serious concern that the activities of the state Police Command under the Commissioner, has, according to it, reduced the lead up to the November 16 governorship election to a battle between the police and PDP

“This is a clear indication that virtually all governmment officials in Kogi and top APC members and their thugs were being protected and at the same time using the state Police Commissioner’s men to chase, harrass, intimidate and threaten to kill PDP members across the state,” Usman said.

“Specifically, the Council noted with serious worry the activities of Governor [Yahaya] Bello’s spokesman, Kingsley Fanwo, in Mopa Muro local government, Ndamodu Ali, former Commissioner of Local Government in Ofu, and the clampdown of our supporters in Dekina, Ankpa, Bassa, Idah, Olamaboro and the concluded plans to spread across the state, with the aid of the state Commissioner of Police, his men and the fake uniformed men, including those imported by Yahaya Bello, engaged in dirty and illegal duties in Kogi.”

The Council claims that the police heirachy under Committed Hakeem lacks the partial stance necessary to supervise and monitor the November 16 election, appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to urgently effect his removal to avoid what it says is the potential for a break down of law and order in the state

The PDP also expressed reservations on the continuous detention of DCP Ejeh Suleiman Abutu in SARS custody, who was supposedly abducted by the APC’s alleged private army from his residence, taken to Dekina Governor’s lodge, tortured for a forced confession, and later forced the police heirachy to accept the records of the illegal activties of Bello Onoja’s men.

Against the backdrop of the serious allegations, the PDP appealed to the IGP to remove the Police Commissioner Hakeem in the interest of fair play, security of lives and property and to avoid reprisal attacks from any side of the political divide, particularly the PDP.

According to the Council, it has also been informed of the plans by the state government to enlist and incorporate the army on special operations in its quest to retain power at any costs come November 16.

The Council called on the Commandant Army Records, Major General Adewale Ogunkale, to closely monitor the activities of his men so as to insulate them from the alleged infiltration of security agents by the state government.

When contacted for comment, the CP expressed sadness that in spite of all he was doing with his men to ensure a free and fair election, certain people are still castigating him, taking aim at the PDP for its antics and, in his words, “accusing me wrongly.”

“Honestly, the PDP is not fair to me for accusing me wrongly. They asked for police security, we provided them. We have never treated any party above the other, and if any of my men are caught conducting themselves in a way that is non-professional let them call my attention to it and we will deal with them,” Commissioner Hakeem said.

“I know this is the time of election and every party is using all means to get power. I know a man was arrested with guns, [but] they should allow the police to do their job; if he is not found wanting, he would be released, but let them not give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.”