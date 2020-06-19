Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has extolled Odion Ighalo’s influence on the pitch and in the team’s dressing room since his arrival at Old Trafford on loan from Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua, in January this year.

One of the subjects Solskjaer touched on during yesterday morning’s press conference, ahead of the Red Devils’trip to Tottenham Hotspur was on Ighalo extending his contract with the club until January 31, 2021.

The Norwegian football tactician praised Ighalo’s goalscoring ability and noted that the experienced striker is an influential figure in United’s dressing room.

Before the suspension of football activities in March, the former Nigeria international tallied four goals in his first three starts, and Solskjaer has encouraged his number 25 to continue firing on all cylinders.

Speaking to reporters via video conference from the Aon Training Complex, Solksjaer said: “We’re delighted Odion is staying with us.

“We had a good conversation with his club and Odion’s made a great impact when he came, so that’s very pleasing. He gives us another option up front, he is a goalscorer and what he does in and around the dressing room as well is great. I hope he’s going to continue and finish off what he has started.”