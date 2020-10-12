Members of the Nigeria senior national team, the Super Eagles will be tested today for coronavirus before taking on Tunisia in tomorrow’s international friendly.

Before locking horns with reigning African champions Algeria, players and coaches of the three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners were subjected to the assessment, nevertheless, all medical tests returned negative.

Today, Gernot Rohr’s team will have to ascertain their state of health once again before taking on the Carthage Eagles.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had denied claims in some sections of the media that four of the Super Eagles in camp had contracted the virus before Friday’s fixture with Algeria at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

They would be hoping to return to winning ways against Mondher Kebaier’s team that silenced Sudan 3-0 in Rades thanks to goals from Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Wahbi Khazri and Anis Ben Slimane.

Both teams last met at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off, with Odion Ighalo’s third-minute strike handing Rohr’s men the bronze medal inside Cairo’s Al Salam Stadium.