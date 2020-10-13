The Super Eagles are all set for another pack of Eagles (Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles) in Tuesday’s big friendly at the Jacques Lemans Arena in the Austrian city of St. Veit an der Glan, following a fresh round of COVID19 tests conducted on players and officials yesterday, reports kick442.com.

According to Press Release by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Communication Department, on Friday, the entire Nigerian contingent of players and officials returned COVID19 negative results after tests conducted on Thursday, ahead of the clash with African champions Algeria that the North Africans won by the odd goal in Klagenfurt.

Coach Gernot Rohr has told his players they need to step up their game to make Nigerians happy after the defeat by Algeria drew flaks from everywhere.

The Franco-German tactician admits the absence of a number of first-team honchos somewhat weakened the texture of his band, but has challenged the squad to up the ante and show vibrancy especially in the fore against the 2004 African champions.

“We definitely must put up a greater effort against the Tunisians. It is an opportunity for some of the players to rise up to the occasion, stake a claim. They are ready to go and I believe we would see a much better game on Tuesday.”