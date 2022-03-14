By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles marksman, Victor Osimhen yesterday netted a brace in the Serie A to lift Napoli to a 1-2 victory against host, Hellas Verona.

The striker opened the scores with a brilliant header in the 14th minutes of the game. He doubled the lead after converting Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s 77th minutes assist for his brace and Napoli’s second.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The club record signing, who brought the travelling Napoli fans to their feets in jubilation, has scored with the head five times this season despite suffering a facial injury in November. The goals makes him Napoli leading scorer in the league with nibe goals.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Add that to the four he netted in the Europa League before the Neapolitans were dumped out by Barcelona, the Super Eagles star’s tally for the season is now 12 goals in 24 appearances.

Having achieved such feat, the goal poacher will be aiming to record similar achievement in a World Cup qualifier double header against Ghana.

The must win encounter slated for March 25 and 29, will see the goal machine brace up to see his nation, Nigeria, grab the World Cup ticket ahead the neighbouring rivals.