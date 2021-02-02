By Bolaji Okunola

Former Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has touched down in Saudi Arabia to seal his move to Al-Shabab from Shanghai Shenhua after his loan spell at Manchester United ended last month.

The 31-year-old, shared photos of himself and his agent in Riyadh following their arrival in Saudi.

The move for the Ighalo is subjected to him passing a medical after the footballer was given permission to talk with the Saudi Arabian club, according to Mail Online Football.

Meanwhile, the ex-international has heightened fear for the raging COVID-19 pandemic as he look forward to his Al Shabab unveiling ceremony .

The former Super Eagles goal king, who recently penned a 30 months deal with the Saudi Arabian side, hinted this on his latest Instagram field. Ighalo, 31, was seen parading the city observing all COVID-19 precautions, which included social distance and wearing of nose mask.

Having stormed Al Shabab from United Kingdom, a region with one of the highest Covid-19 cases, Ighalo took precautions in covering all sense organs except his ears.

The AFCON 2019 Golden Boot winner flaunted images of himself putting on a sunshade and a large nose mask in a bid to protect his health in a country living with three hundred and sixty thousand COVID-19 cases.

Joining the six times Saudi league champion will mark 10th club of his sixteen-year football career. He is keen to make his debut for the Saudi table topper come Saturday February 6 against visitor, Al Raed.