Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ hotel accommodation in Benin City for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) cracker against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on November 13 will gulp about N8.6million, if the information gathered from the hotel website is anything to go by.

The three-time African champions poised to raise the dust at the refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium are keen to maintain their unbeaten streak in the qualifying series which will see them lodge for seven days before jetting out for the November 17 away duel in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

DailySun Sports in an exclusive WhatsApp chat with the newly appointed Super Eagles’ media officer, Babafemi Raji, confirmed the team would lodge in Protea Hotel, Emotan in Benin City.

Raji further confirmed the 24 invited players would storm the hotel on Monday, November 9.

“The team will stay at the Protea Hotel, Emotan in Benin City as players will start arriving from November 9,” he disclosed.

Checks on the hotel’s website revealed accommodation for two players per night in a suit will cost the sum of N96,000, while seven days accommodation for the 24 players will round up at N8.6million should two players share a single suit.