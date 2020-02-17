George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Most chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State have relocated to Abuja ahead of the Supreme Court review of Imo state governorship election ruling between Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Also, officials and aides of the Uzodinma government have equally relocated to the Abuja for the same purpose.

According to our correspondent’s investigation, the traffic at the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport was unusually heavy because of the number of stalwarts of both parties who were sighted at the airport.

One of the officials of the state government agency who spoke on condition of anonymity told our reporter that most top government functionaries had all gone to Abuja for a show of solidarity to Governor Hope Uzodinma over the Supreme Court decision to review the application by Emeka Ihedioha.

“There has been tension in the state since the Supreme Court accepted the application of ex-Governor Emeka Ihedioha for a review of the judgement of the Supreme Court of 14 January 2020 which removed him as the governor of the state. So, if you will notice that most officials of the government have travelled to Abuja to witness the review of the judgement which is slated for Tuesday.”

Also, the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon. Damian Opara said that most of the stalwarts of the party had already gone to Abuja and that those who were still in the state were party officials who were on ground to witness what will happen in the state.

“We just finished our prayer which was attended by members of the party from across the state. But most of our party stalwarts have gone to Abuja for the judgement review. But with the exception of the state organising secretary and the state legal adviser, all other state party officials are still on the ground to monitor events in the state.”