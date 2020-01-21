Bolaji Okunola

As speculation thickens on Victor Osimhen’s Lille exit, kids of the French base club has begged the Super Eagles goal poacher to snub offers capable of luring him away from the club.

Osimhen, who at the weekend increased his goal tally to 15 after inspiring his side to a 0-2 victory against Gonfreville, had been receiving offers from Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspurs, Barcelona, Sevilla and host of others.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 golden boot winner was seen dashing out gift to kids in a 17 seconds video shared on the club verified twitter handle.

The video, which showed he was idolised by kids of the club, was captioned “ We love @victorosimhen9”.

Since Osimhen moved from Belgian side, R.Charleroi S.C to French side, Lille, he had score 15 goals in 26 appearances for the Great Danes, which two came during French League Cup tie, two at the group stage of the UEFA Champion league, One in the French Cup round of 32, while 10 in the domestic league.

The 21-year old lanky striker would be aiming for more in tonight League cup semifinal clash away to arc rival, Lyon.

Osimhen, who is edging closer to his first major club trophy, had inspired Lille to 5th on the France Ligue 1 log.