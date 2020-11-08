Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr paid a visit to the camp of the national U20 team, Flying Eagles, in Abuja, on Friday.

The Franco-German tactician, who is also preparing the Super Eagles for their assignments against Sierra Leone, arrived at the Abuja camp of the team, in order to give them moral support ahead of the coming 2020 WAFU Zone B championship.

Rohr also met and discussed with the head coach of the team, Isa Ladan Bosso, according to the pictures posted on the Nigeria Football Federation official Twitter handle.

“Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, today, visited the Flying Eagles during the evening training session.”

“Rohr gave the team moral support and encouraged them to do the nation proud by qualifying for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations,” the NFF wrote on their Twitter page.

Flying Eagles are drawn in group B of the WAFU Zone B championship and they will lock horns with Ghana and Ivory Coast for a place in the 2020 African Nations Cup.

The 2020 WAFU B championship will commence on November 18 and ends December 2, according to the organisers.

Niger is now in pole position to host the tournament after Togo withdrew their hosting right, sighting COVID-19 as the reasons.