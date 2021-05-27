Fernandinho has warned Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel that they will be up against the best Manchester City side in history when the Blues take to the pitch for Saturday’s Champions League final. The west London outfit booked their place in the tie by overcoming Real Madrid over two legs in the semi-finals and will be aiming to seal their second European triumph with victory over the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, City are chasing their first title in order to complete a remarkable treble after winning the league and clinching the Carabao Cup for a fourth successive year.

Pep Guardiola’s side have struggled to make their mark on the Champions League in previous seasons, but will be the hot favourites going into Saturday’s final in Porto.

They failed to beat Chelsea when the two clubs met in the Premier League earlier this month, with Marcos Alonso popping up with a last-gasp winner to bring all three points back to the capital.

However, Fernandinho has revealed that his side are more than ready for the challenge ahead after hitting new heights since the turn of the year.