Bolaji Okunola

Soccer enthusiasts in Nigeria have sent goodwill message to Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi ahead of tonight UEFA Europa League final against city rival, Chelsea.

The 23 years old Eagles’ star is eyeing his second major trophy for the London base side, after wining the 2017 English F.A Cup against same rival.

Going by the attacker latest 30 seconds video, which he posted on his verified Instagram page had generated thousands of goodwill reactions from home fans, as he got set for tonight must win encounter.

Iwobi, a nephew to legendary Nigerian soccer star, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha gained global attention after scoring for Nigeria in a 1-0 win over Zambia to secure a spot in Super Eagles that went to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

If featured, he would be ranked along side Nwankwo Kanu, Dickson Etuhu, John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses, who once tested action during Europa League final. Kanu grabbed gold for Inter Milan during the 1998 edition, Fulham midfielder, Etuhu joined the race, after walking away with a bronze at the 2009 final, while Moses and Mikel inspired Chelsea to victory in 2013.