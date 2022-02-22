By Bolaji Okunola

As the mandatory 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier playoff between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana gathers stem, soccer enthusiasts in Ghana have hinted voodoo won’t be far fetch in quest to inspire their national team to victory, SportingSun revealed.

This was gathered after a Ghanaian soccer fan was caught with voodoo during a league clash involving host Heart of Oak and Ashanti Kotoko in Accra on Sunday.

According to a Ghanaian news website, Soccanews.com, it was published that a fan was apprehended for displaying fetish items in the stadium environment. The victim’s mission was to help his team advance over the other, but was caught with black polythene filled with calabash, a lamp, charcoal and other mixed concoctions.

If the information is anything to go by, the Austin Eguavoen lads are likely to witness similar scenarios from Ghanaian soccer fanatics who derived pleasure going extra mile to see their team emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football yesterday notified the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that the FIFA World Cup play-off round between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana would now take place on new dates.

The opening leg at the Cape Coast Stadium will now take place on Friday March 25, starting from 7.30pm Ghana time, which will be 8.30pm in Nigeria. It was earlier to be played on Thursday March 24.

As against the earlier date of Sunday March 27, the return match between both fierce rivals will now be held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday March 29, starting from 6pm Nigeria time.