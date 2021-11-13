By Bolaji Okunola

Napoli goal getter Victor Osimhen and Super Eagles’ returnee Odion Ighalo are likely to lead Nigeria’s attack in today’s World Cup qualifier outing against Lone Stars of Liberia in Morocco.

The duo who has been impressive for their various club side, yesterday cemented partnership after inspiring Nigeria to Bronze at the 2019 AFCON outing in Egypt.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

DailySun Sports recalled the duo last exchange pleasantries during the AFCON 2019 third placed duel against Tunisia. The then 19 year-old hit man was introduced in the 46 minutes of the game replacing tournament highest goal scorer, Ighalo who hung his boot after the tourney.

With the Saudi based striker coming out of retirement, Osimhen via Instagram handle disclosed gratitude towards his return.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Paying a visit to Ighalo’s hotel room, the lanky striker was seen exchanging his Napoli jersey with the former Watford goal king. “Collecting my right [Jersey] from my Edo brother. Thanks my blood @victorosimhen9,” Ighalo captioned. Expressing further, Osimhen went on tagging the 32 year old striker ‘Legend’.

Ighalo who stunned the transfer market last year with a dramatic sign-up with Manchester United to become only the second Nigerian to feature for the elite Premier League side now plays for Al-Shabab Riyadh of Saudi Arabia.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .