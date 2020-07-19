Bolaji Okunola

Manchester United has stated that erstwhile Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo is eager to wreck Chelsea in today’s English F.A Cup semi final tie in Wembley.

Ighalo, who has netted three goals for Manchester United to emerge the club leading goal scorer in the ongoing 2019/2020 F.A Cup competition is keen on increasing his goal tally against the Blues.

In preparation for the must-win encounter, the Red Devils, via their official twitter handle, said the “Ajegunle” brought-up has shown zeal to help United grab the FA Cup final ticket after lifting it in his absence four years ago.

Having lifted the trophy 12 times, the club went extra miles to display Ighalo’s image with the caption “@IghaloJude is in determined mood ahead of Sunday’s (today) trip to the capital. #MUFC #FACup.”

The 31-year-old striker, who silenced critics after signing a year loan spell for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-tutored team, opened his FA Cup goal account with a brace against Derby County. During the quarterfinal stage, he proceeded to net the opener in his club’s 2-1 victory against host, Norwich City.

Meanwhile, Ighalo has vowed to give his 100 per cent if called to duty in today’s epic clash against Chelsea. The former Super Eagles’ forward missed the chance to feature in the glamourous FA Cup final in 2016 when he lost 2-1 in the semi-final with Watford to Crystal Palace.

“To get to the FA Cup final would be great for me in my life and my career,” he said on Instagram.

“I missed out in 2016 (with Watford) and I have the opportunity to now get to the final with the club I supported all my life. It would make my dreams perfect.

“As a professional, you have to be ready, you have to have that mental strength to be ready. We train hard to keep fit and I’m always ready when I’m called upon, and I will give 100%,” the striker further said ahead of today’s epic clash against Chelsea.

Should the 2019 AFCON golden boot winner inspire the Red Devils to victory today, he would be joining the league of Nwankwo Kanu, Celestine Babayaro, Alex Iwobi, John Utaka, Everton’s trio of Joseph Yobo, Victor Anichebe and Yakubu Aiyegbeni as well as the Chelsea duo of John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses on list of Nigerian soccer stars who have featured in an English FA Cup final at the famous Wembley Stadium.