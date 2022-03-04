By Joe Apu

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has made it clear five players that would not make the Black Stars team for the double encounter against Nigeria.

According to ghanafootball.com veteran midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and a number of other players will miss out on Ghana’s final squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria.

The Black Stars and the Super Eagles will face off later this month in a two-legged tie to fight for one of the five slots allotted to CAF for this year’s FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Ahead of the clash, footballghana has learned that five of the players that made it into the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament have been dropped.

The dropped players include Mubarak Wakaso, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Tetteh, as well as David Abagna Sandam.

In addition, Philemon Baffour who has often been tagged as the lover-boy of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also been dropped.

Sources say new Ghana head coach Otto Addo is not impressed with the quality of the Rio Ave defender and has decided he will not include him in his squad for the crucial Nigeria encounter.

The first and second legs of the clash between Ghana and Nigeria will be played on March 25 and 29 respectively.