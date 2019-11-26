Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria has lamented that despite concerted efforts by relevant stakeholders, the unmet needs of people living with HIV/AIDS in Benue has still remained high.

Site Coordinator of AHF in Benue State, Dr. Ifeanyi Benedict who stated this during an interactive session with newsmen in Makurdi the state capital on Tuesday premised his lamentation on the Nigeria AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) which put the figure of people who are yet to be placed on treatment in the state at 188,000.

He however noted that efforts of AHF and other relevant stakeholders had paid off as the prevalence rate of HIV/ AIDS in Benue has dropped from 14.1 percent to 5.3 percent.

On his part, Advocacy and Marketing Manager of AHF, Steve Aborisade disclosed that the Foundation would be training 50 adolescents drawn from five regions of Benue State on basic health issues.

Aborisade revealed further that the 50 adolescents would comprised of those who are in school and those who are not adding that the selected adolescents also include those living with HIV/AIDS and those who are not living with the virus.

He commended the state government, Ministry of Health as well as the BENSACA for their support which had enabled the Foundation achieve tremendous success in its works in the state.

Also speaking, AHF acting state Coordinator, Dr. Uduak Effiong and Prevention coordinator, Amina Iyaji said this year’s event is targeted at youths and adolescents in Benue because this group of persons are facing some challenges in their lives.

“We ant to see how to meet their needs and carry them along in our programs. We want to ensure that the Benue state government operationalize the anti stigma law.”