Gilbert Ekezie

All is set for the ordination of another batch of priests by the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, Mbaise, Imo State.

The ordination, which would be held at the Maria Mater Ecclessiae Cathedral, Ahiara, on Saturday, would be performed by the Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji.

Ahiara Diocese was rocked by crisis following appointment of Bishop Peter Ebele Okpalaeke as Catholic bishop of the diocese after the demise of Bishop Victor Chikwe. The appointment was vehemently criticised and rejected by Mbaise Catholic faithful for allegedly falling short of the expectations and rules guiding the appointment of bishops under the Catholic institution.

But, the imbroglio was finally rested when Bishop Okpalaeke tendered his letter of resignation to the pope in 2017.

A statement by Mrs. Charity Nnaji, elder sister of Rev. Christogonus Chinonso Okonko, one of those to be ordained, said many of the seminarians completed their studies as required by the church over five years ago, but could not be ordained because of the problem of who becomes the bishop of Ahiara Catholic Diocese.

“Today, that peace has returned. I sincerely pray that God will empower all the young priests, who are being ordained, so that the people will feel the impact of God and Christianity in their lives,” she stated.

She explained that with the resignation of Okpalaeke and appointment of Most Rev Ugorji, the much sought peace in the diocese returned, thereby, paving way for the young seminarians who have passed their various examinations as required by the Catholic institution, to be ordained into priesthood.

Nnaji said the people of Mbaise were happy to witness the epoch occasion, pointing out that the ordination should be the third batch of priestly ordination since the coming of Most Rev. Ugorji.

Okonko is expected to celebrate a holy mass at Christ the King Parish, Okpofe Mbaise on Sunday.