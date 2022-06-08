The Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya Nigeria (MKAN), male youth wing of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, has deployed its members to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, to donate blood to victims.

Its National President, Abdurroqib Akinyemi, at a news conference to herald the sect’s 48th national conference yesterday, in Offa, Kwara said the moment they heard about the incident, its members in Ondo State were mobilised. “Four members donated blood on Sunday, nine were there on Monday, some members went there today (yesterday) again, and we will continue to support the victims in whatever capacity we can while we also continue to support them with prayers,” Akinyemi said.

