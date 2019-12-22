Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria for spreading Islam in peace, commending the religious body for being steadfast and committed to developing the education and health sectors.

The President also praised the body for its organisational excellence which, according to him, has resulted in great achievements recorded over the years.

Buhari gave this commendation over the weekend at the organisation’s annual 67th Jalsa Salana (Conference), held at Jamia Ahmadiyya, Ilaro, Ogun State, with the theme ‘Effective Way of Calling people to Allah’.

Represented by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, Buhari, disclosed that his government recognised the enormous challenges facing the country, saying efforts have been geared towards charting a new course for the Nigeria by diversifying the economy and providing jobs.

In his remarks at the event, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo congratulated the Jama’at for establishing Minaret University in Ikirun, Osun State, noting “this worthy initiative should be emulated by other religious bodies”. Osinbajo, represented by the Secretary to the Nigeria Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said he would always associate with the organisation, noting that the Jama’at has been found to be “calling people to the way of Allah, deploying wisdom, strategic plan and knowledge.”

“You cannot preach to people you don’t know their history and culture. You have got to love all people, regardless of religious groups to which they belong demonstrably. You’ve got to call people to God with wisdom, strategic plan and sound knowledge,” the VP added.

Also speaking, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, congratulated the Jama’at for sustaining the ethos of Islam.

Abiodun, who was represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, promised to work with Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at and other religious organisations to ensure peace and tranquility reign supreme in the state, adding that his government would continue in its commitment to a higher quality of life for its people.

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, saluted the courage of the organisation in propagating Islamic teachings and fostering peaceful coexistence in the country.

Represented by the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Abdulrahman Badmus, Oyetola in his message admonished politicians to shun exploiting ignorant supporters to cause religious based violence in the country.