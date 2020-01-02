Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Mohammed Azare has resumed work as the 24th commissioner of police for Taraba State police command following the retirement of ex-CP Alkasim Sanusi.

The command’s spokesperson DSP David Missal, who disclosed this in a press statement issued in Jalingo on Thursday said that Azare was the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Servicom Force headquarters, Abuja before his current posting.

Missal further said that “Ahmed Mohammed Azare was enlisted into Nigeria Police Force in March of 1990 as cadet superintendent of police and rose to the present rank, having served in so many formations within the force in various capacities which include DPO Nguru, Yobe State, DPO Gwoza Borno State, Area Commander Funtua, Katsina State, DC, CID Kaduna, and Kano State etc. He is a professional police officer with vast experience in policing both within and outside Nigeria.”

“The Taraba State police command wishes to inform the general public that there is a change of leadership in the command consequent upon the retirement of CP Alkasim Sanusi, who retired on the 31st December 2019 from the Nigeria Police Force and handed over the responsibility of the command to the new commissioner of police.”

He noted that the CP appealed to the public to accord him maximum cooperation as he is “determined to partner the communities in pursuing a more effective and vigorous community policing and also to set an agenda that would proffer solutions to security challenges in the state, among which are kidnapping, communal conflicts and other violent crimes.”

He noted that “Azare pledged to discharge his duty to the people of Taraba State to the best of his ability in consonance with the framework of the international best practices, respect for human rights and zero tolerance to corruption.

“The commissioner of police forwarded criminal-minded individuals including their sponsors to have a rethink and stay out of crime as his leadership will clampdown on all criminal elements until offenders are apprehended and prosecuted.”