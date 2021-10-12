By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa has expressed his delight over 101st caps with the senior national team.

The Fatih Karagümrük of Turkey striker made his 101st caps against the Central African Republic national football team, otherwise known as Les Fauves in Douala, Cameroon.

“What can I say? I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the support of my family, teammates, officials and fans.

“To crown it all, three important points in our game.

“Thank you so much, I don’t take any of these for granted. We will continue to make history #101,” the former Leicester City player enthused.

Checks revealed that the pacy star earned his first ever call up to the national team in 2010 under Coach Lars Lagerbäck, prior to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa after helping the Nigerian team win in the 2010 WAFU Nations Cup.

Meanwhile, the World football governing body, FIFA has also confirmed it’s 101 caps for Ahmed Musa, saying; “Congratulations and more wins.”

