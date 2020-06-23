Nigeria international, Ahmed Musa has labelled the day he grabbed a brace for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the 2-0 defeat of Iceland as one of the best days of his life.

The Super Eagles lost their opening match in Russia, a narrow 1-0 loss to eventual finalist Croatia. A victory in the second game against European debutants, Iceland, was needed for Gernot Rohr’s men to have any chance of progressing to the knockout round of the tournament.

Another loss to Iceland would have even sent Nigeria back home, so the scenario was clear: win or go home.

But Musa stepped up and produced two delightful goals to earn the West Africans their first points in Russia.

Those two goals also saw the 27-year-old attacker become the highest scoring Nigerian at the Mundial as well as the only one to have netted a brace twice.

Unfortunately, the Super Eagles lost their last group match to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina and crashed out of Russia 2018. That disappointment, however, did not stop Musa from relishing the moment.

“Wow how time flies,” Musa wrote on Twitter.

“I can’t believe it’s two years already since I scored those much-needed goals at the World Cup.