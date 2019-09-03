Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa, has charged the U23 national team, Olympic Eagles, to go all out and make the nation proud as the team intensified preparations for the final round of this year’s U23 AFCON qualifiers against Sudan.

Musa made the call when he showed up at the team’s training session at the FIFA Goal Project in Abuja, on Sunday evening.

The Eagles’ skipper added that with hard work and dedication, the team could beat Sudan in Omdurman to stand a bright chance to qualify for the forthcoming U23 AFCON in Egypt.

“I’m here to encourage and pledge my support to you due to the importance of the game ahead of you. I’ve played for the U23 before making my debut for the Super Eagles in 2010, and with dedication, hard work and grace of God, today I’m the Super Eagles’ captain.

“Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talented footballers. I’m the captain of the Super Eagles not because I’m better than most of the players, but due to dedication and hard world.