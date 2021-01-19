By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa has again cried out that unknown internet fraudster fondly called “Yahoo Boys” has compromised his Facebook account.

The former Leicester City winger, whose social media account was hacked few weeks ago, disclosed this on his verified Instagram field.

Musa, who felt embittered following the reoccurring incident, which saw his Facebook page served as platform to swindle unsuspecting victims across the globe, warned the public to be wary of the unknown hacker.

Hiding under false pretense, the fraudster was seen demanding from victims’ bank account details with the intention of rewarding them with huge amount that varies from N100, 000 to N300, 000.

“Please and please; all these accounts are fake. Am not giving out any money on Facebook. Please be careful out there,” the frustrated soccer star reacted.

Meanwhile, the 28-year- old right footed player, recently rewarded indigenes of his community with a multi million naira school, standard soccer pitch and other cash prices despite being club less since he waved goodbye to Saudi Arabia side, Al Nassr few months ago.