From Gyang Bere, Jos

The captain of Nigeria Super Eagles football team, Ahmed Musa, has donated N6 million to the winners of the Plateau North Senatorial District Peace, Unity and Reconciliation Football Tournament.

Musa disclosed this on Thursday during the presentation of Kits to teams in the 73 electoral wards of Plateau North by the Senator, Istifanus Gyang, held at his residence in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

‘I am looking forward to a time that life will return back to Jos and Plateau State as it used to be where everybody will embrace each other irrespective of religion, tribe and other differences.

‘Football is a unifying factor for peace and unity. My father is a Muslim and my mother is a Christian, I love the two religion and I think what will promote peace in the state is what Senator Istifanus Gyang is doing, therefore, I will give the team the come first N3 million, the second team, N2 million and the third team N1 million.’

He said Plateau has produced reputable footballers who have done Nigeria proud and said he would be fulfilled if the peace tournament will bring about the desired peace and unity.

Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, said the decision to organize the peace tournament was to strengthen the existing peace in Plateau North and the state at large.

‘This tournament is an initiative and mechanism for peacebuilding in Plateau North. The intention and desire are to drive the agenda of promoting peace, unity and reconciliation as the game of football has proven to be a unifying factor among Nigerians.’

He explained that the tournament would enable him to attain the objective of availing the youths the opportunity to showcase their talents in football artistry and provide entertainment for football enthusiasts.

Sen Gyang said through the tournament, talents would be discovered from the grassroots through and would be developed and groomed to become professional players that will play for the Nigeria national team one day just like the Captain, Ahmed Musa.

‘The event is marking the distribution of kits to football teams from the 73 electoral wards of Plateau North that will be a feature in the tournament.

‘Let me reiterate my admonition to the local organizing Committee and coaches at the Ward levels that this tournament has no room for any form of segregation be it political, ethnic, religious or whatever.

‘It is an all-inclusive and unifying tournament that is to enhance togetherness and harmony this attaining the overall objective of building peace, unity and reconciliation in Plateau North.’