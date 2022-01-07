By Bunmi Ogunyale
Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has assured that the three-time African champions will return to the country with Africa Cup of Nations trophy from Cameroon.
The Saudi Arabia-based winger stated this shortly before the team departure for Cameroon on Wednesday in Abuja. Musa, who was part of the squad that won the trophy in South Africa nine years ago, said he is confident that the Super Eagles will return to Nigeria with the trophy on 6th February.
Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi, reiterated his conviction that the 27 players Nigeria would be fielding at the championship are good enough to lift the trophy and earn a fourth triumph for the country.
“I wish you good luck at the tournament on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria. We know how
professional you are and we know you will take the same temperament to the AFCON. We pray against injuries and COVID-related health issues.
“The NFF is ready to give you all the support that you need, on behalf of the Government of Nigeria. The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick who is also a member of the AFCON Organising Committee will join you in Cameroon in two days time. Some of us will also be com- ing to give you the necessary support and encouragement.”
