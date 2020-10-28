“He has already been linked with some top Turkish clubs, but these clubs do not have the cash they had two years ago.

“It is most likely that he could be headed again to Asia, who still value his profile.” Musa was the highest earn- er at the Riyadh club after he signed a four-year contract soon after his heroics at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The deal for the former Leicester City included sever- al pecks like private jet shuttles around the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and huge performance bonuses.