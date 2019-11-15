Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa, has hinted that his time with the national team will soon be over.

‘The governor’, as he is called by teammates, made the disclosure at the post match conference on Wednesday, after the Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic by 2-1. The Saudi-Arabia-based forward noted that the team is full of young talents and quality players at the moment and might not need his aged leg in some years time. On not getting constant role in the squad as the captain, Musa said it is not necessary that he plays every game, adding that what matters most is victory for the team as a whole.

The captain was a second half late substitute for striker Victor Osihmen in the Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over the Squirrels of Benin Republic on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles will depart the country for Lesotho today for their next AFCON qualifying game on Sunday.